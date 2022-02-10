Great Falls athletes prep for Montana AA Swim Meet

GREAT FALLS — The Montana AA Swim meet is two days away from kicking off at Great Falls High School, and both AA schools here in town are ready to make a splash this weekend.

This year has been a roller coaster for head swim coach Ed McNamee with what he said was full of ups and downs. He said this year has been full of growth and this year’s seniors have a lot to offer in their last go at defending home turf.

“Kids have been really resilient all the way through and so it all comes down to this weekend at state. That’s what it all amounts too. The kids have been dialed in since day one. We’ve had an awesome group of seniors. They’ve shown up and worked hard every single day since early November,” McNamee said. “We’ve done everything we can. We’ve done a lot of new and unique training ideas we haven’t done in the past so I’m excited to see how it pays off. I think we’re going to be fast, and I think we’re going to be right there for it.”

MTN

McNamee expects the CMR girls will be able to compete for a top three team finish while the boys aren’t as deep, but he thinks they will make the weekend competitive. Great Falls High girls have a swimmer in the top three of eight events while the boys have a top three swimmer in five events. They are led by senior Ben Woldtvedt who boasts the state’s best time in three different events. He said this weekend is all about being a good teammate and just racing his races.

“It’s going great this year. Last year was hard. We had a lot of virtual meets. Only time we really got to compete was state. Having this level of competition is going well for the team and for me. Being a good teammate is important and helping everyone and making sure everyone does their best at practices,” Woldtvedt said.” “I just think we got to do what we’re seeded to do. I think if I just swim my race then I’ll be able to rack in some points. I think we just do what we need to, We don’t need to be worried about anything. I think we swim how we’re supposed to and we’ll be alright.”

After last year’s historic finish with all four teams getting a trophy at state McNamee has high hopes for all four teams this year as well. The tournament is scheduled to start this coming Friday, February 11th at Great Falls High School.

