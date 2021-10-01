Hamilton's football game with East Helena canceled

HAMILTON — The Class A football game between undefeated Hamilton and winless East Helena has been canceled.

According to a statement from the Hamilton High School athletic department, East Helena (0-4) has canceled the game which was scheduled for Friday due to "the inability to field a team due to contact tracing, injuries and eligibility."

Hamilton head football coach Bryce Carver confirmed the cancellation with MTN Sports.

The Broncs (5-0) are the top-ranked team in the MontanaSports.com high school football power rankings and are coming off of a 49-12 victory over Stevensville.

Meanwhile, East Helena is in its first year playing varsity football and most recently lost to Whitefish, 44-8.