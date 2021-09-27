Watch
Lady Griz add four-star recruit Mackendra Konig

MTN Sports
Posted at 2:46 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 16:46:39-04

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz and head coach Brian Holsinger have added another piece on the recruiting trail, and a big one at that.

Class of 2022 point guard Mackendra Konig announced her commitment to the Lady Griz over Instagram a few days ago. Per ESPN, Konig is ranked No. 91 overall as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022 out of Mill Creek, Washington. The 5-foot-9 senior plays for Henry M. Jackson High School.

Konig is the fourth known recruit for Montana’s 2022 class, which includes Colorado’s Alex Pirog, Melstone’s Draya Wacker and Libby Stump of Washington.

