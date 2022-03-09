BOISE, Idaho — Sophia Stiles picked up a double-double on 21 points and 10 rebounds but it wasn't enough as the Montana Lady Griz fell to Northern Arizona 75-57 in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Idaho Central Arena.

The Lady Griz, who entered the tournament with a bye as the No. 5 seed, were plagued by turnovers, coughing up the ball 22 times, leading to 26 NAU points. UM shot just 32.7% from the field. Montana went 3-for-13 from the 3-point line, while NAU hit 7-of-15 from deep. NAU's bench outscored Montana's 30-13.

Carmen Gfeller added 14 points for UM and Abby Anderson tallied nine points and 11 rebounds.

It's the second time in three years that the Lumberjacks have beaten the Lady Griz in the quarterfinal round. NAU, coached by Havre native Loree Payne, led by as much as 20 points in the fourth quarter en route to Tuesday's win.

The No. 4 seed Lumberjacks had four players reach double figures in scoring. Lauren Orndoff scored 18 points, while Khiarica Rasheed had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

NAU advances to play No. 8 Northern Colorado after the Bears upset top-seeded Idaho State.

The Lady Griz finish the season 19-11 under first-year head coach Brian Holsinger.



