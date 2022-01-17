MHSA votes to add basketball shot clock and sanctioned baseball

BUTTE—The landscape of high school sports in Montana will soon see notable changes. During its annual winter meeting, the Montana High School Association voted to add sanctioned high school baseball, as well as a shot clock to high school basketball.

Prior to the vote, Montana was one of only three states without sanctioned high school baseball, along with South Dakota and Wyoming.

Shot clocks will be installed following the 2021-2022 season and be in use by next season. The proposal notes four benefits of utilizing shot clocks:



A shot clock would stop stalling in games and require teams to improve game management and strategy. The faster pace of the game would encourage player development and improvement. The quicker pace would improve the game experience for fans. Using a shot clock would better prepare student-athletes for the pace of the game at the college level.

The primary drawback of shot clocks touched on in the proposal revolves around the cost of purchasing, installing, and operating the shot clock units. The proposal estimates that the total cost of buying and installing shot clocks would range from $5,000 to $10,000 per school.

While the high cost may be a point of concern, the proposal also notes that "representatives from all classification levels of MHSA Basketball stated that community sponsorships, booster clubs and basketball programs themselves would support the funding for equipment and installation as needed" and that "cost was not determined as a deterrent at any level (AA-C) and therefore the proposal was encouraged to proceed."

