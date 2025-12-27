Minor league hockey strike leaves fans without games as labor dispute escalates

Players in the ECHL, the third tier of professional hockey in North America, went on strike Friday after their union failed to reach an agreement with the league.

Five games scheduled for Friday were postponed, and dozens more set for Saturday and Sunday were scrapped. The league has not said whether the games will be made up after the strike ends.

“Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best and final offer — an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20% in the first year, boost the per diem rate, guarantee more off days and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players,” the ECHL said in a statement. “We did everything possible to avoid this outcome and hope the union leadership will drop its unworkable scheduling demands, let the players vote on our offer and make it possible for players to return to work.”

The Professional Hockey Players’ Association, which represents ECHL and AHL players, has called for eliminating back-to-back travel days, maintaining uninterrupted health insurance and guaranteeing pay.

The union requested a weekly salary cap of $19,500, which it said would average out to about $975 per player per week. It also accused the league of failing to negotiate in good faith.

“We recognize how important ECHL hockey is to fans, families and local communities. Our members are simply seeking reasonable improvements that allow them to work safely and earn a sustainable living while continuing to perform at a high level,” PHPA Executive Director Brian Ramsay said. “We remain ready to continue discussions with the league to reach a fair agreement.”

The ECHL drew 5.3 million fans last season, averaging about 5,000 per game, and has produced 776 future NHL players.

