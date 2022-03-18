MSU men fall to Texas Tech in NCAA tournament opener

SAN DIEGO—Six Texas Tech players scored in double figures and the No. 3 Red Raiders decimated No. 14 Montana State 97-62 in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday.

The Bobcats finish the season 27-8, the most wins in a single season for MSU since the 1928-1929 season. It was MSU's first appearance in the Big Dance since 1996.

The 35-point margin was the largest NCAA tournament win in Texas Tech school history. Terrence Shannon, Jr., and Bryson Williams each had 20 for the Red Raiders.

Although an Abdul Mohamed bucket briefly gave MSU an early 2-0 lead, the Bobcats immediately looked overwhelmed on offense, getting two of their first five shot attempts blocked. Meanwhile, Texas Tech couldn't miss. The Red Raiders started 10-for-10 from the field and finished the first half shooting 72% from the field.

Tech forced the Bobcats into 16 turnovers and scored 23 points off those takeaways.

Xavier Bishop, who finished with 12 points to lead the Cats, scored a deep 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to send MSU into the break down 52-25. The Cats shot just 8-for-25 in the first half. In the second half, Tech continued the torrid pace.

Jubrile Belo, the Big Sky MVP and defensive player of the year, played with a leg injury and scored just five while adding three rebounds.

To date, the most recent Big Sky Conference win in the NCAA men's tournament came in 2006, when No. 12 Montana upset No. 5 Nevada.

26 years in the making 🕺 No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech Now let’s dance. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eUTMkV42KT — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

Quite the start for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are riding a 10-0 run to start the half prompting #MSUBobcatsMBB to call a timeout and regroup. 10-2 Texas Tech 17:14 1st #MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

Bishop goes 2-2 at the charity stripe to end Texas Tech's run, but Terrence Shannon Jr. follows up with a corner three. 15-4 Texas Tech 15:44 1st #MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

With Adonis Arms' baseline layup, Texas Tech is 10 for 10 on their last field goal attempts and on another 14-3 run. — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

NICK G FOR THE THREE! Nick Gazelas hits two big 3-pointers for the Bobcats to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 16 with 7:54 remaining in the first half, 33-17.#MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

Xavier Bishop sinks the buzzer-beater three to end the half. 52-25 Texas Tech HALF#MSUBobcatsMBB | #MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

Had to take a double-take when I looked at the halftime stats 🥲 Texas Tech finished the first half shooting 72% from the field and 70% from three. Insane. #MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022

With 12:00 remaining, Texas Tech leads Montana State by 32, 71-39. Bryson Williams has been lights out this half leading all scorers with a game-high 20 points while shooting 80% from the field. #MarchMadness — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) March 18, 2022