MSU-Northern football coach Andrew Rolin announces resignation

Posted at 6:32 PM, Nov 29, 2021
HAVRE — MSU-Northern football head coach Andrew Rolin announced via Twitter on Monday that he would resign from the position.

Rolin was hired at MSUN in December 2017. In three full seasons and one shortened spring season, he compiled a 3-34 record, including a 1-10 record in his final season. The Lights' 22-20 win over Eastern Oregon in 2OT on Oct. 23 was Northern's first Frontier Conference win since 2016.

Prior to MSUN, Rolin had previously been an assistant at San Jose State University, the University of Washington and the University of San Diego.

