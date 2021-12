(Editor's note: MSU-Northern press release)

WHITEFISH—David Harris of MSU-Northern was selected the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

Harris is a 6-foot-4 senior guard/forward from Tacoma, Washington. The Lights lost to No. 10 Arizona Christian 78-69. Harris scored 31 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. He was 10-of-19 from the field and was 9-of-9 from free throw line.