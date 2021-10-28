FARMINGTON, Utah—The Big Sky Conference released its 2021 women's basketball preseason all-conference team on Thursday, and Montana State and Montana each had players on the list.

Montana State guard Darian White, the reigning Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year, represents the Bobcats. White averaged 5.1 rebounds per game and 2.7 steals per game last season for the Bobcats. She also led the Bobcats in scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game and scoring in double figures in 22 of the 24 games she played.

SLIM KIMMEL/MTN Sports Boise native Darian White scored 19 points to help Montana State past Northern Colorado in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference women's basketball tournament at Century Link Arena in Boise.

Montana forward Carmen Gfeller also made the preseason list. Gfeller was a third-team all-Big Sky honoree, as well as earning Academic All-Big Sky honors. She started in all 23 games, playing 29.1 minutes per contest. She led the Lady Griz with 14.3 points per game, which ranked her sixth in the Big Sky.

Tommy Martino/Montana Athletics Montana forward Carmen Gfeller shoots a jumper against Portland State on Feb. 6, 2021 in Dahlberg Arena.

Idaho's Beyonce Bea was named the preseason MVP favorite. Bea was a unanimous first-team all-Big Sky selection last season.

The full team can be found below.

2021-22 Big Sky Preseason All-Conference Team

