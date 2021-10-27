NAIA volleyball rankings: Providence rises to No. 8, Montana Tech stays at No. 17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Providence volleyball team has once again reached a new highest national ranking in program history, coming in at No. 8 in the fifth edition of the 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Argos (19-2, 6-0) have won 12 in a row. The team currently has a 6-1 record against teams ranked in the Top 25, and are 7-2 when teams that are receiving votes are included

Montana Tech (17-8, 3-3) remains at No. 17.

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Jamestown (N.D.) [16] 26-0 557 2 2 Viterbo (Wis.) [4] 31-1 545 3 3 Missouri Baptist 20-2 524 4 4 Park (Mo.) 22-2 505 5 6 Midland (Neb.) 21-4 474 6 7 Marian (Ind.) 28-0 471 7 5 Corban (Ore.) 23-1 462 8 9 Providence (Mont.) 19-2 431 9 11 College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 23-3 406 10 12 Life (Ga.) 26-1 394 11 8 Bellevue (Neb.) 18-5 393 12 13 Eastern Oregon 21-5 354 13 10 Central Methodist (Mo.) 24-5 352 14 14 Northwestern (Iowa) 16-7 333 15 15 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 21-7 292 16 16 Dordt (Iowa) 15-7 266 17 17 Montana Tech 17-8 259 18 19 Columbia (Mo.) 25-7 250 19 20 Ottawa (Ariz.) 18-2 238 20 24 Grand View (Iowa) 20-12 226 21 22 Indiana Wesleyan 19-3 222 22 21 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 18-5 168 23 NR Bushnell (Ore.) 17-5 156 24 25 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 20-5 124 25 18 Taylor (Ind.) 24-6 122

Dropped from the Top 25: Doane (Neb.)

Receiving Votes: Concordia (Neb.) 116, Dakota State (S.D.) 52, Oregon Tech 46, Texas Wesleyan 38, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 36, Doane (Neb.) 29, Westmont (Calif.) 24, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 19, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 10, IU South Bend (Ind.) 9, Ottawa (Kan.) 5, St. Thomas (Fla.) 5

