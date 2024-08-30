NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother killed in accident

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew have died, the team confirmed in a statement on Friday. Johnny Gaudreau was 31 years old. Matthew Gaudreau, who was Johnny's college teammate before playing several years in the minor leagues, was 29.

"Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend," the Blue Jackets said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the Gaudreau brothers were involved in a cycling accident in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. No other details about their accident have been released.

Johnny Gaudreau was arguably one of the top Americans playing in the NHL, having appeared in seven NHL All-Star Games, most recently in 2023. In 2017, he was given the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the "player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Prior to joining the NHL, he was college hockey's top player as he was awarded a Hobey Baker Award in 2014 as a member of Boston College.

He started his career in Calgary before signing a free-agent contract with the Blue Jackets in 2022. He was about to begin his third season in Columbus in about six weeks.

Gaudreau's death marks the second time an active Blue Jackets player has been killed in an accident in recent years. In 2021, goalie Matiss Kivlenieks was killed in a fireworks incident in Michigan.

