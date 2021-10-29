Watch
SCOREBOARD: Class AA volleyball - Oct. 28

MTN Sports
Posted at 2:31 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 16:31:03-04

Below are the results of Class AA high school volleyball matches from Thursday, October 28.

Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

  • Billings West def. Billings Senior 3-1
  • Billings Skyview def. Belgrade 3-0
  • Bozeman def. Bozeman Gallatin 3-0
  • Butte def. Helena 3-1
  • Great Falls CMR def. Great Falls High 3-0
  • Kalispell Glacier def. Missoula Big Sky 3-0
  • Kalispell Flathead def. Missoula Hellgate 3-0
  • Missoula Sentinel def. Helena Capital 3-0
