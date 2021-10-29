SCOREBOARD: Class AA volleyball - Oct. 28

Below are the results of Class AA high school volleyball matches from Thursday, October 28.
High school volleyball
- Billings West def. Billings Senior 3-1
- Billings Skyview def. Belgrade 3-0
- Bozeman def. Bozeman Gallatin 3-0
- Butte def. Helena 3-1
- Great Falls CMR def. Great Falls High 3-0
- Kalispell Glacier def. Missoula Big Sky 3-0
- Kalispell Flathead def. Missoula Hellgate 3-0
- Missoula Sentinel def. Helena Capital 3-0