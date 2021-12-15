Watch
Sports

Actions

SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - December 14

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Basketball.jpg
Posted at 10:33 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 00:33:22-05

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, December 14. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

  • Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 45
  • Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44
  • Bridger 73, Absarokee 17
  • Columbia Falls 68, Eureka 65
  • Great Falls High 50, Missoula Sentinel 36
  • Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Sheridan 16
  • Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34
  • St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42
  • Terry 58, Plevna 23
  • Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46

High school girls basketball

  • Absarokee 49, Bridger 33
  • Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 45
  • Columbia Falls 58, Eureka 37
  • Colstrip 83, St. Labre 7
  • Fort Benton 61, Big Sandy 33
  • Hamilton 55, Stevensville 21
  • Lodge Grass 57, Joliet 55
  • Missoula Big Sky 45, Belgrade 38
  • Missoula Sentinel 50, Great Falls High 35
  • Red Lodge 79, Huntley Project 61
  • Sheridan 65, Harrison-Willow Creek 41
  • Thompson Falls 60, Libby 22
  • Twin Bridges 40, Three Forks 30
  • White Sulphur Springs 49, Lincoln 18
Froid/Medicine Lake is coming on strong

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader