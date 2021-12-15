Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, December 14. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
- Belgrade 54, Missoula Big Sky 45
- Big Sandy 48, Fort Benton 44
- Bridger 73, Absarokee 17
- Columbia Falls 68, Eureka 65
- Great Falls High 50, Missoula Sentinel 36
- Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Sheridan 16
- Lodge Grass 81, Joliet 34
- St. Ignatius 45, Bigfork 42
- Terry 58, Plevna 23
- Three Forks 77, Twin Bridges 46
High school girls basketball
- Absarokee 49, Bridger 33
- Bigfork 71, St. Ignatius 45
- Columbia Falls 58, Eureka 37
- Colstrip 83, St. Labre 7
- Fort Benton 61, Big Sandy 33
- Hamilton 55, Stevensville 21
- Lodge Grass 57, Joliet 55
- Missoula Big Sky 45, Belgrade 38
- Missoula Sentinel 50, Great Falls High 35
- Red Lodge 79, Huntley Project 61
- Sheridan 65, Harrison-Willow Creek 41
- Thompson Falls 60, Libby 22
- Twin Bridges 40, Three Forks 30
- White Sulphur Springs 49, Lincoln 18
Froid/Medicine Lake is coming on strong