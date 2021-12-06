SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - December 4

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, December 4. Scores and stats can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Broadus 61, Circle 43

Cut Bank 61, Harlem 55

Fromberg 41, Reed Point-Rapelje 35

Glendive 68, Laurel 62

Harlowton-Ryegate 69, Park City 28

Lustre Christian 49, Plentywood 48

Manhattan Christian 77, White Sulphur Springs 31

Richey-Lambert 70, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 35

Sidney 70, Watford City, N.D. 49

Terry 63, Nashua 18

Turner 51, Frazer 46

Victor 39, Charlo 35

Westby-Grenora 71, Brockton 30

High school girls basketball

Circle 44, Broadus 31

Jordan 43, Savage 37

Laurel 63, Glendive 25

Manhattan Christian 67, White Sulphur Springs 36

Nashua 44, Terry 32

Park City 27, Harlowton-Ryegate 18

Plentywood 71, Lustre Christian 36

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 58, Richey-Lambert 17

Turner 56, Frazer 40

Watford City, N.D. 66, Sidney 42

Westby-Grenora 60, Brockton 32