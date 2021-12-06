SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - December 4

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, December 4. Scores and stats can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Broadus 61, Circle 43
Cut Bank 61, Harlem 55
Fromberg 41, Reed Point-Rapelje 35
Glendive 68, Laurel 62
Harlowton-Ryegate 69, Park City 28
Lustre Christian 49, Plentywood 48
Manhattan Christian 77, White Sulphur Springs 31
Richey-Lambert 70, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 35
Sidney 70, Watford City, N.D. 49
Terry 63, Nashua 18
Turner 51, Frazer 46
Victor 39, Charlo 35
Westby-Grenora 71, Brockton 30
High school girls basketball
Circle 44, Broadus 31
Jordan 43, Savage 37
Laurel 63, Glendive 25
Manhattan Christian 67, White Sulphur Springs 36
Nashua 44, Terry 32
Park City 27, Harlowton-Ryegate 18
Plentywood 71, Lustre Christian 36
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 58, Richey-Lambert 17
Turner 56, Frazer 40
Watford City, N.D. 66, Sidney 42
Westby-Grenora 60, Brockton 32