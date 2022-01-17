SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 15

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Scores, stats and standings can be sent to sports@ktvh.com.
High school boys basketball
Beach (N.D.) 71, Wibaux 36
Big Sandy 47, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 45
Billings Central 49, Glendive 43
Broadus 49, Custer-Hysham 39
Browning 70, Polson 65
Butte Central 58, Stevensville 28
Cascade 58, Valier 30
Centerville 51, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 41
Charlo 58, Hot Springs 57
Chinook 60, Fort Benton 25
Colstrip 67, Huntley Project 35
Columbia Falls 50, Whitefish 49
Columbus 53, Shepherd 25
Darby 70, Valley Christian 63 (OT)
Dillon 57, Hamilton 51
Drummond 61, Victor 11
Fairview 51, Bainville 50
Froid-Medicine Lake 55, Richey-Lambert 24
Glasgow 53, Poplar 43
Hardin 58, Laurel 51
Harlem 93, Box Elder 73
Harrison-Willow Creek 59, Ennis 40
Heart Butte 81, Simms 49
Helena 60, Kalispell Glacier 53
Helena Capital 65, Kalispell Flathead 42
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 61, Geraldine-Highwood 36
Jordan 53, Terry 52 (OT)
Lewistown 62, Sidney 26
Lustre Christian 82, Dodson 44
Missoula Hellgate 72, Butte 62
North Star 59, Turner 48
Reed Point-Rapelje 39, Absarokee 33
Roberts 58, Ten Sleep (Wyo.) 54
Roy-Winifred 51, Winnett-Grass Range 38
Seeley-Swan 39, Philipsburg 27
Shelby 70, Malta 64
Three Forks 72, East Helena 42
Townsend 60, Jefferson 49
Twin Bridges 56, Lone Peak 46
Westby-Grenora 49, Circle 31
High school girls basketball
Absarokee 36, Reed Point-Rapelje 22
Augusta 49, Power 44
Bainville 52, Fairview 30
Beach (N.D.) 47, Wibaux 37
Browning 65, Polson 40
Butte Central 47, Stevensville 28
Charlo 50, Hot Springs 17
Chinook 41, Fort Benton 29
Circle 43, Westby-Grenora 41
Colstrip 69, Huntley Project 38
Columbia Falls 62, Whitefish 28
Corvallis 57, Florence 37
Darby 46, Valley Christian 39
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 53, Centerville 37
Dillon 47, Hamilton 36
Drummond 45, Victor 28
Forsyth 61, Roundup 14
Geraldine-Highwood 58, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 14
Glasgow 58, Poplar 36
Hardin 70, Laurel 50
Helena 48, Kalispell Glacier 42
Jefferson 69, Townsend 17
Kalispell Flathead 46, Helena Capital 44
Lockwood 55, Livingston 39
Lustre Christian 53, Dodson 45
Malta 66, Shelby 29
Missoula Hellgate 48, Butte 27
North Star 56, Turner 33
Ronan 53, St. Ignatius 47
Roy-Winifred 69, Winnett-Grass Range 17
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 75, Frazer 4
Scobey 43, Wolf Point 38
Sheridan 49, Lima 31
Thompson Falls 76, Deer Lodge 20
Three Forks 51, East Helena 34
Twin Bridges 54, Lone Peak 39
Valier 41, Cascade 35