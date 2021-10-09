Sports Xtra (Friday, October 8, 2021)

GREAT FALLS — Scores and highlights from across Montana for Friday, October 8, 2021.
Class A scores
Billings Central 39, Sidney 20
Columbia Falls 81, Browning 0
Corvallis 55, East Helena 0
Dillon 63, Stevensville 24
Frenchtown 38, Butte Central 27
Glendive 57, Livingston 2
Hamilton 55, Ronan 0
Laurel 21, Miles City 7
Lewistown 47, Hardin 6
Polson 42, Havre 14
Whitefish 27, Libby 14
6-Man scores
Big Sandy 57, North Star 18
Froid-Medicine Lake 40, Jordan 0
Geraldine-Highwood 39, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 30
Roy-Winifred 40, Harlowton-Ryegate 12
Shields Valley 41, Broadview-Lavina 14
8-Man scores
Simms 41, Fort Benton 29
Alberton-Superior 74, Seeley-Swan 20
Belt 58, Shelby 8
Chinook 55, Choteau 18
Culbertson 49, Ekalaka 20
Lone Peak 38, Ennis 36
Scobey 66, Forsyth 6
St. Ignatius 56, Darby 6
Thompson Falls 61, Arlee 24
Park City 48, Joliet 34
Westby-Grenora 42, Lodge Grass 6
Class AA scores
Bozeman 21, CMR 14
Missoula Sentinel 35, Missoula Big Sky 0
Billings West 30, Billings Senior 0
Butte 20, Kalispell Glacier 17
Great Falls High 48, Billings Skyview 7
Helena 51, Flathead 0
Bozeman Gallatin 42, Belgrade 0 (Thursday)
Helena Capital 48, Missoula Hellgate 6
Class B scores
Glasgow 30, Conrad 8
Manhattan 26, Three Forks 7
Townsend 43, Columbus 22
Baker 26, Shepherd 20
Bigfork 48, Anaconda 0
Eureka 21, Whitehall 7
Florence 45, Missoula Loyola 7
Huntley Project 50, Colstrip 0
Jefferson 45, Big Timber 6
Malta 20, Cut Bank 0
Red Lodge 49, Roundup 6