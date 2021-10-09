Watch
Sports

Actions

Sports Xtra (Friday, October 8, 2021)

items.[0].videoTitle
Sports Xtra (Friday, October 8, 2021)
Posted at 9:56 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 11:59:03-04

GREAT FALLS — Scores and highlights from across Montana for Friday, October 8, 2021.

Class A scores
Billings Central 39, Sidney 20
Columbia Falls 81, Browning 0
Corvallis 55, East Helena 0
Dillon 63, Stevensville 24
Frenchtown 38, Butte Central 27
Glendive 57, Livingston 2
Hamilton 55, Ronan 0
Laurel 21, Miles City 7
Lewistown 47, Hardin 6
Polson 42, Havre 14
Whitefish 27, Libby 14

6-Man scores
Big Sandy 57, North Star 18
Froid-Medicine Lake 40, Jordan 0
Geraldine-Highwood 39, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 30
Roy-Winifred 40, Harlowton-Ryegate 12
Shields Valley 41, Broadview-Lavina 14

8-Man scores
Simms 41, Fort Benton 29
Alberton-Superior 74, Seeley-Swan 20
Belt 58, Shelby 8
Chinook 55, Choteau 18
Culbertson 49, Ekalaka 20
Lone Peak 38, Ennis 36
Scobey 66, Forsyth 6
St. Ignatius 56, Darby 6
Thompson Falls 61, Arlee 24
Park City 48, Joliet 34
Westby-Grenora 42, Lodge Grass 6

Class AA scores
Bozeman 21, CMR 14
Missoula Sentinel 35, Missoula Big Sky 0
Billings West 30, Billings Senior 0
Butte 20, Kalispell Glacier 17
Great Falls High 48, Billings Skyview 7
Helena 51, Flathead 0
Bozeman Gallatin 42, Belgrade 0 (Thursday)
Helena Capital 48, Missoula Hellgate 6

Class B scores
Glasgow 30, Conrad 8
Manhattan 26, Three Forks 7
Townsend 43, Columbus 22
Baker 26, Shepherd 20
Bigfork 48, Anaconda 0
Eureka 21, Whitehall 7
Florence 45, Missoula Loyola 7
Huntley Project 50, Colstrip 0
Jefferson 45, Big Timber 6
Malta 20, Cut Bank 0
Red Lodge 49, Roundup 6

Butte survives, beats Glacier in thriller 20-17
Butte survives, beats Glacier in thriller 20-17
Manhattan rolls past Three Forks 26-7
Manhattan rolls past Three Forks 26-7
West notches 4th shutout, 30-0 over Senior
West notches 4th shutout, 30-0 over Senior
Simms rallies to knock off Fort Benton 41-29
Simms rallies to knock off Fort Benton 41-29
Glasgow tops Conrad, 30-8
Glasgow tops Conrad, 30-8
Great Falls High wins third straight, 48-7 over Billings Skyview
Great Falls High wins third straight, 48-7 over Billings Skyview
Bozeman Hawks upset CMR at Van Winkle Stadium
Bozeman Hawks upset CMR at Van Winkle Stadium

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader