State A golf: Both Laurel teams capture titles

POLSON — Both Laurel teams captured titles Saturday at Polson Bay Golf Course. It is the Laurel girls fourth straight season winning a state title.
Coming into the second day of the tournament, Macee Greenwood from Corvallis was tied for first with Hannah Adams of Laurel, with a score of 77. However, the Locomotive senior prevailed on day two. She won her second state title, shooting an even-par of 77.
"It Is definitely more special this time around. I understood the impact and the velocity winning as a senior is pretty special. I feel really excited and really blessed. I just knew I had to go put in a good score for my team and it is a really special moment," said Adams.
The Locomotive boys team also prevailed. Cameron Hauckmann took over on the back nine, with three birdies in a row. He ended day two six-under-par and was the only player to shoot under par. Hauckmann scored a 71 on day one and a 67 on day two, leading him to a first-place finish.
Girls Team Scores
|Team
|Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Laurel
|+77
|326
|327
|653
|2
|Hamilton
|+186
|383
|379
|762
|3
|Park
|+194
|386
|384
|770
|4
|Polson
|+208
|388
|396
|784
|5
|Corvallis
|+212
|397
|391
|788
|6
|Whitefish
|+213
|390
|399
|789
|7
|Custer Co
|+226
|402
|400
|802
|8
|Billings Central
|+308
|443
|441
|884
|895
Girls Individual
|Player
|Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Hannah Adams Laurel
|+2
|74
|72
|146
|2
|Macee Greenwood Corvallis
|+7
|74
|77
|151
|3
|Katie Lewis Frenchtown
|+13
|76
|81
|157
|3
|Haylee Adams Laurel
|+14
|79
|79
|158
|5
|Breana Jensen Laurel
|+19
|83
|80
|163
|T6
|Ashley Maki Polson
|+22
|83
|83
|166
|7
|Karly Volk Sidney
|+25
|84
|85
|169
|8
|Aly Rose Hamilton
|+27
|86
|85
|171
|9
|Reagan Lapante
|+29
|89
|84
|173
|10
|Karsyn Swigart
|+33
|88
|89
|177
|11
|Anyah Cripe
|+34
|87
|91
|178
|12
|Anna Prill
|+38
|90
|92
|182
|13
|Kiaralynn Weidinger Lockwood
|+39
|90
|93
|183
|T14
|Macy Whisenand Whitefish
|+42
|88
|98
|186
|T14
|Molly Cooney Laurel
|+42
|90
|96
|186
|T14
|Brooklyn Brown Hamilton
|+42
|91
|95
|186
|17
|Jessica Gubler Park
|+43
|91
|96
|187
|18
|Alyssa Pretty on Top Ronan
|+45
|92
|97
|189
|19
|Elsa Cajune Park
|+49
|96
|97
|193
|20
|Camille Poncin Park
|+50
|100
|94
|194
|21
|Ashlan Mortensen
|+52
|99
|97
|196
|T22
|Kara Allen Park
|+53
|100
|97
|197
|T22
|Kylee Niemeyer Ronan
|+53
|102
|95
|197
|24
|Kila Cannon Polson
|+54
|102
|96
|198
|25
|Emma Hollingsworth Hamilton
|+56
|105
|95
|200
|T26
|Izzy Meclenburg Fergus
|+57
|101
|101
|201
|T26
|Cadence Blankenship CO
|+57
|103
|98
|201
|28
|Shea Reber Havre
|+59
|99
|104
|203
|T29
|Fern Stewart Hamilton
|+61
|101
|104
|205
|T29
|Brooke Blue Browning
|+61
|103
|102
|205
|T29
|Grace Mertello Frenchtown
|+61
|104
|101
|205
|T32
|Alyssa Robertus Laurel
|+62
|101
|105
|206
|T32
|Bridget Anderson Frenchtown
|+62
|102
|`104
|206
|34
|Hailey Anderson Corvallis
|+63
|104
|103
|207
|35
|Clare Konen Polson
|+65
|107
|102
|209
|T36
|Ava Leopold Corvallis
|+66
|106
|104
|210
|T36
|Stella Jaffe Whitefish
|+66
|106
|104
|210
|T38
|Kylee Seifert Polson
|+67
|96
|115
|211
|38
|Jori Haugen Billings Central
|+67
|103
|108
|211
|T40
|McKinley Murray Hamilton
|+71
|107
|108
|215
|T40
|Tallory Workman Whitefish
|+71
|109
|106
|215
|T40
|Eddie Schisholm Columbia Falls
|+71
|110
|105
|215
|T43
|Emilyee Iverson Sydney
|+75
|113
|106
|219
|T44
|Gabby Krueger Corvallis
|+76
|113
|107
|224
|T44
|Anna Gremaux Fergus
|+76
|109
|111
|220
|46
|Gemma Sharples Dawson Co
|+77
|11
|110
|121
|47
|Brittney Wagner Browning
|+78
|109
|113
|222
|48
|Leia Brennan Whitefish
|+86
|115
|115
|230
|49
|Brook Behl Fergus
|+87
|110
|121
|236
|50
|Lliana Milburn Billings Central
|+92
|124
|112
|236
|51
|Abby Uffelman Hardin
|+95
|116
|123
|239
|52
|Mercades Lamb Sidney
|+97
|124
|117
|241
|53
|Cyleigh Kelly Lockwood
|+102
|117
|129
|246
|54
|Kendall Lange Custer Co
|+107
|122
|129
|251
|55
|Arwyn Milburn
|+111
|126
|129
|255
Boys Individual
|Player
|Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Cameron Hackmann Laurel
|-6
|71
|67
|138
|2
|Billy Smith Whitefish
|+1
|72
|73
|145
|3
|Eli Weisenberger Laurel
|+2
|74
|72
|146
|4
|Aubrey Kelley Park
|+3
|72
|75
|147
|5
|Danyk Jacobsen Park
|+5
|74
|75
|149
|6
|Carson Hupka Polson
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|T7
|Sam Norman Laurel
|+7
|75
|76
|151
|T7
|Max Cianflone Hamilton
|+7
|76
|75
|151
|9
|Johnny Nix Whitefish
|+8
|73
|79
|152
|T10
|Christian Lund Polson
|+11
|75
|80
|155
|T10
|Marcus Kilman Whitefish
|+11
|74
|81
|155
|T10
|Conor Walsh Billings Central
|+11
|78
|77
|155
|T13
|Hunter Emerson Polson
|+12
|77
|79
|156
|T13
|Reese Jensen Billings Central
|+12
|81
|75
|156
|T13
|Torrin Ellis Polson
|+12
|79
|77
|156
|T16
|Jackson Heath Hamilton
|+13
|78
|79
|157
|T17
|Riley Brown Whitefish
|+15
|83
|76
|159
|T18
|Reece Malyevac Libby
|+17
|80
|81
|161
|T18
|Ryder Lee Custer Co
|+17
|80
|81
|161
|20
|Bjorn Olson
|+18
|78
|84
|162
|T21
|Fischer Brown Fergus
|+19
|81
|82
|163
|T21
|Mason Anderson Corvallis
|+19
|82
|81
|163
|T21
|Trayson Hart Laurel
|+19
|82
|81
|163
|T24
|Trey Edwalt Laurel
|+20
|81
|83
|164
|T24
|Kamas Romney Frenchtown
|+20
|86
|78
|164
|26
|Tate Jessop Corvallis
|+22
|85
|81
|166
|27
|David Ramshaw Billings Central
|+23
|88
|79
|167
|28
|Kaleb Spangler Havre
|+24
|85
|83
|168
|29
|Liam Higgins Park
|+25
|87
|82
|169
|T30
|Espn Fisher Polson
|+27
|85
|86
|171
|T30
|Theron Peterson Havre
|+27
|90
|81
|171
|32
|Andrew Ricklefs Hamilton
|+28
|86
|86
|172
|T33
|Carson Barta Fergus
|+29
|82
|91
|173
|T33
|Chance Marshall Park
|+29
|83
|90
|173
|35
|Carson Richie Hamilton
|+32
|86
|90
|176
|36
|Houston Dunn Park
|+33
|90
|87
|177
|37
|Cole Dickemore Hamilton
|+345
|85
|93
|178
|T38
|Logan Schumacker Sidney
|+35
|88
|91
|179
|T38
|Blake Harlan Billings Central
|+35
|96
|83
|179
|T40
|Lane Clark Columbia Falls
|+36
|90
|90
|180
|T40
|Justin Jones Custer Co
|+36
|90
|90
|180
|42
|Taven Coon Dawson Co
|+37
|92
|89
|181
|T43
|Dillon Pretty on Top Ronan
|+38
|89
|93
|182
|T43
|Reuben Couture Ronan
|+38
|92
|90
|182
|T43
|William Webster Dillon
|+38
|92
|90
|182
|T43
|Nash Niemeyer Ronan
|+38
|92
|90
|182
|47
|Carter Wichman Fergus
|+39
|89
|94
|183
|48
|Ray Morrison Dillon
|+40
|93
|91
|184
|49
|Kale Reno Havre
|+42
|100
|86
|186
|T50
|Tate Hazen Sidney
|+43
|97
|90
|187
|T50
|Connor Champagne East Helena
|+43
|98
|89
|187
|52
|Grant Wilcox Corvallis
|+45
|95
|94
|189
|T53
|Keaton Wold Fergus
|+49
|97
|96
|193
|T53
|Sean Zimmer Fergus
|+49
|96
|97
|193
|T53
|Conroy Schmitt Billings Central
|+49
|100
|93
|193
|56
|Shane Lachenauer Corvallis
|+51
|101
|94
|195
|57
|Holter Santos Dillon
|+53
|105
|92
|197
|58
|Bryce Cooper Corvallis
|+99
|119
|124
|243
Boys Team Score
|Position
|Team
|Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Laurel
|+21
|301
|296
|597
|2
|Whitefish
|+30
|297
|309
|606
|3
|Polson
|+41
|306
|311
|617
|4
|Park
|+59
|316
|319
|635
|5
|Hamilton
|+79
|325
|333
|655
|6
|Billings Central
|+81
|343
|314
|657
|7
|Fergus
|+135
|348
|363
|711
|8
|Corvallis
|+137
|363
|350
|713