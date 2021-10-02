State A golf: Laurel girls, Whitefish boys lead after one round

POLSON — The Laurel girls and Whitefish boys lead the team scores after the first day of the 2021 State A golf tournament in at Polson Bay Golf Course.
Laurel, which won state in 2020, finished Day 1 shooting 326 as a team, putting the Locomotives far ahead of Hamilton (383) and Livingston (386). In the girls individual race, Laurel's Hannah Adams and Crovallis' Macee Greenwood each shot 2-over on the day and sit in a first-place tie with a 74.
In the boys team scores, reigning state champion Whitefish leads with a score of 297. Laurel's Cameron Hackmann set the pace in the boys individual competition, shooting 71 to finish the day 1-under par. Livingston's Aubrey Kelley and Whitefish's Billy Smith ended the day in a second-place tie behind Hackmann with an even 72.
The full results can be found below.
Girls Team Scores
|Postition
|Team
|Total to Par
|R1 Score
|1.
|Laurel
|+38
|326
|2
|Hamilton
|+95
|383
|3
|Livingston
|+98
|386
|4
|Polson
|+100
|388
|5
|Whitefish
|+102
|390
|6
|Corvallis
|+109
|397
|7
|Miles City
|+114
|402
|8
|Billings Central
|+155
|443
Girls Individual
|Postition
|Player
|Total to Par
|R1 Score
|T1
|Hannah Adams Laurel
|+2
|74
|T1
|Macee Greenwood Corvallis
|+2
|74
|3
|Katie Lewis Frenchtown
|+4
|76
|4
|Haylee Adams Laurel
|+7
|79
|T5
|Ashley Maki Polson
|+11
|83
|T5
|Breana Jensen Laurel
|+11
|83
|7
|Karly Volk Sidney
|+12
|84
|8
|Aly Rose Hamilton
|+14
|86
|9
|Anyah Cripe Whitefish
|+15
|87
|T10
|Macy Whisenand Whitefish
|+16
|88
|T10
|Karsyn Swigart Custer Co
|+16
|88
|12
|Reagan LaPante Custer Co
|+17
|89
|T13
|Anna Prill Billings Central
|+18
|90
|T13
|Molly Cooney Laurel
|+18
|90
|T13
|Kiaralynn Weidinger Lockwood
|+18
|90
|T16
|Jessica Gubler Park
|+19
|91
|T16
|Brooklyn Brown Hamilton
|+19
|91
|18
|Alyssa Pretty on Top Ronan
|+20
|92
|T19
|Elsa Cajune Park
|+24
|96
|T19
|Kylee Seifert Polson
|+24
|96
|T21
|Shea Reber Havre
|+27
|99
|T21
|Ashlan Mortensen Park
|+27
|99
|T23
|Camille Poncin Park
|+28
|100
|T23
|Kara Allen Park
|+28
|100
|T25
|Izzy Mecklenburg Fergus
|+29
|101
|T25
|Alyssa Robertus Laurel
|+29
|101
|T25
|Fern Stewart Hamilton
|+29
|101
|T28
|Kylee NiemeyerR onan
|+30
|102
|T28
|Kila Cannon Polson
|+30
|102
|T28
|Bridget Anderson Frenchtown
|+30
|102
|T31
|Brooke Blue Browning
|+31
|103
|T31
|Jori Haugen Billings Central
|+31
|103
|T31
|Cadence BlankenshipCuster Co
|+31
|103
|T34
|Hailey Anderson Corvallis
|+32
|104
|T34
|Grace Martello Frenchtown
|+32
|104
|36
|Emma Hollingsworth Hamilton
|+33
|105
|T37
|Ava Leopold Corvallis
|+34
|106
|T37
|Stella Jaffe Whitefish
|+34
|106
|T39
|Clare Konen Polson
|+35
|107
|T39
|McKinley Murray Hamilton
|+35
|107
|T41
|Tallory Workman Whitefish
|+37
|109
|T41
|Anna Gremaux Fergus
|+37
|109
|T41
|Brittney Wagner Browning
|+37
|109
|T44
|Brook Behl Fergus
|+38
|110
|T44
|Eddie Chisholm Columbia Falls
|+38
|110
|46
|Gemma Sharples Dawson Co
|+39
|111
|T47
|Gabby Krueger Corvallis
|+41
|113
|T47
|Emilee Iversen Sidney
|+41
|113
|49
|Leia Brennan Whitefish
|+43
|115
|50
|Abby Uffelman Hardin
|+44
|116
|51
|Cyleigh Kelly Lockwood
|+45
|117
|52
|Kendall Lange Custer Co
|+50
|122
|T53
|Lliana Milburn Billings Central
|+52
|124
|T53
|Mercedes Lamb Sidney
|+52
|124
|55
|Arwyn Milburn Billings Central
|+54
|126
Boys Team Scores
|Postition
|Team
|Total to Par
|R1 Score
|1.
|Whitefish
|+9
|297
|2
|Laurel
|+13
|301
|3
|Polson
|+18
|306
|4
|Livingston
|+28
|316
|5
|Hamilton
|+37
|325
|6
|Billings Central
|+55
|343
|7
|Lewistown
|+60
|348
|8
|Corvallis
|+75
|363
Boys Individual
|1.
|Cameron Hackmann Laurel
|-1
|71
|T2
|Aubrey Kelley Park
|E
|72
|T2
|Billy Smith Whitefish
|E
|72
|4
|Johnny Nix Whitefish
|+1
|73
|T5
|Danyk Jacobsen Park
|+2
|74
|T5
|Eli Weisenberger Laurel
|+2
|74
|T5
|Marcus Kilman Whitefish
|+2
|74
|T8
|Carson Hupka Polson
|+3
|75
|T8
|Sam Norman Laurel
|+3
|75
|T8
|Christian Lund Polson
|+3
|75
|11
|Max Cianflone Hamilton
|+4
|76
|12
|Hunter Emerson Polson
|+5
|77
|T13
|Bjorn Olson Whitefish
|+6
|78
|T13
|Jackson Heath Hamilton
|+6
|78
|T13
|Conor Walsh Billings Central
|+6
|78
|16
|Torrin Ellis Polson
|+7
|79
|T17
|Reece Malyevac Libby
|+8
|80
|T17
|Ryder Lee Custer Co
|+8
|80
|T19
|Reese Jensen Billings Central
|+9
|81
|T19
|Trey Ewalt Laurel
|+9
|81
|T19
|Fischer BrownFergus
|+9
|81
|T22
|Carson Barta Fergus
|+10
|82
|T22
|Mason Anderson Corvallis
|+10
|82
|T22
|Trayson Hart Laurel
|+10
|82
|T25
|Riley Brown Whitefish
|+11
|83
|T25
|Chance Marshall Park
|+11
|83
|T27
|Tate Jessop Corvallis
|+13
|85
|T27
|Caleb Spangler Havre
|+13
|85
|T27
|Cole Dickemore Hamilton
|+13
|85
|T27
|Espn Fisher Polson
|+13
|85
|T31
|Kamas Romney Frenchtown
|+14
|86
|T31
|Carson Richie Hamilton
|+14
|86
|T31
|Andrew Ricklefs Hamilton
|+14
|86
|34
|Liam Higgins Park
|+15
|87
|T35
|David Ramshaw Billings Central
|+16
|88
|T35
|Logan Schumacker Sidney
|+16
|88
|T37
|Dillon Pretty On Top Ronan
|+17
|89
|T37
|Carter Wichman Fergus
|+17
|89
|T39
|Lane Clark Columbia Falls
|+18
|90
|T39
|Houston Dunn Park
|+18
|90
|T39
|Justin Jones Custer Co
|+18
|90
|T39
|Theron Peterson Havre
|+18
|90
|T43
|Ruben Couture Ronan
|+20
|92
|T43
|Taven Coon Dawson Co
|+20
|92
|T43
|William Webster Dillon
|+20
|92
|T43
|Nash Niemeyer Ronan
|+20
|92
|47
|Ray Morrison Dillon
|+21
|93
|48
|Grant Wilcox Corvallis
|+23
|95
|T49
|Sean Zimmer Fergus
|+24
|96
|T49
|Blake Harlan Billings Central
|+24
|96
|T51
|Tate Hazen Sidney
|+25
|97
|T51
|Keaton Wold Fergus
|+25
|97
|53
|Connor Champagne East Helena
|+26
|98
|T54
|Conroy Schmitt Billings Central
|+28
|100
|T54
|Kale Reno Havre
|+28
|100
|56
|Shane Lachenauer Corvallis
|+29
|101
|57
|Holter Santos Dillon
|+33
|105
|58
|Bryce Cooper Corvallis
|+47
|119