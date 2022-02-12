Watch
State A wrestling: Sidney out in front of Havre after quarterfinals

Posted at 7:14 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 21:14:26-05

(Editor's note: this article will be updated after full scores are tabulated)

BILLINGS—The State A wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena on Feb. 11.

Sidney leads the team scores over Havre after the quarterfinals round.

For individual weight class brackets, click here.

Class A Team Scores

1Sidney/Fairview 93.5
2Havre 85.5
3Frenchtown 74.5
4Custer Co. (Miles City) 62.0
5Columbia Falls 61.0
6Ronan 60.0
7Laurel 56.0
8Park (Livingston)/ 53.5
9Libby/Troy 41.0
10Hardin 36.5
11Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/ Sheridan/Twin Bridges 34.0
12Dawson Co. (Glendive) 33.0
13Fergus (Lewistown) 25.0
14Browning 23.0
15Lockwood (Billings) 22.0
16Billings Central/Joliet 15.0
16Hamilton 15.0
18Corvallis 13.0
18Whitefish 13.0
20Polson 6.0
21Stevensville/Victor 4.0
22East Helena 3.0
23Butte Central 1.0
