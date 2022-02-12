Watch
State B-C wrestling: Huntley Project, Circle in front in team race

Posted at 7:15 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 21:15:01-05

The Class B-C wrestling tournament returned to First Interstate Arena on Feb. 11.

Huntley Project is cruising in the Class B team scores after the quarterfinal round. Circle leads the Class C race.

Class B-C Team Scores (through quarterfinals)

1Huntley Project (Worden) 98.0
2Jefferson (Boulder) 63.0
3Glasgow 45.0
4Cut Bank 43.0
5Columbus/Absarokee/Park City 36.5
6Three Forks/Ennis 35.5
7Circle 35.0
8Choteau 32.0
9Lincoln County (Eureka) 30.0
10Anaconda 29.0
11Fairfield/Augusta 28.0
12Superior/Alberton 27.5
13Cascade 26.0
13Fort Benton 26.0
15Colstrip 24.5
16Conrad 23.5
16Simms 23.5
18Thompson Falls 23.0
19Whitehall/Harrison 21.0
20Malta/Whitewater 20.0
21Florence-Carlton 18.0
22Baker 17.5
23Bigfork 17.0
23Poplar 17.0
25Shepherd 16.0
26Chinook 15.5
27Wolf Point 13.0
28Red Lodge 12.0
29Plains/Hot Springs 11.0
30Broadwater (Townsend) 9.0
31St. Ignatius/Charlo 8.0
32Powder River Co. (Broadus) 5.0
33Forsyth 4.0
33Manhattan 4.0
35Arlee 1.0
36Chester-Joplin-Inverness 0.0
36Custer/Hysham 0.0
36Harlem 0.0
36Roundup 0.0
36Valier 0.0
36White Sulphur Springs 0.0
