State B volleyball: Choteau and Townsend advance

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the State B Volleyball Tournament returned to the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Here are the results from day one:

First-Round

(1N) Choteau Bulldogs 3, (2S) Jefferson Panthers 2

Choteau kicked off Thursday morning with a five-set victory over Jefferson: 25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-6.

While the Bulldogs took the first set, Jefferson flipped the script in Set 2 jumping out to a quick 13-1 lead and ultimately split the series with a dominant 25-14 victory.

Set three was a back-and-forth affair with Choteau's Sadie Grove notching the set-winning kill down the left sideline to win in extra points, 26-24.

Jefferson forced a fifth set with Dakota Edmisten leading the way with match-high 22 kills, but Choteau sealed the deal with a nine-point victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

Choteau's Emma Gunderson recorded a team-high 25 digs and 19 kills, while Taylor Asselstine notched seven blocks.

(3S) Townsend Bulldogs 3, (1W) Thompson Falls Blue Hawks 1

After falling in the first set, Townsend answered back with three-straight wins to upset Thompson Falls in four: 18-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-21.

Trinity Wilson led the way for the bulldogs tallying a match-high 18 kills and 6 blocks. Natalie Roberts and Avery Burgess both recorded 11 kills for Thompson Falls.

The Bulldogs will play (1N) Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

(1S) Huntley Project Red Devils 3, (3N) Malta Mustangs 0

Huntley Project made quick work of the Mustangs sweeping Malta in three: 25-5, 25-8, 25-14.

Greta Peterson, Josie Hasler, and Cerra Oblander each notched 10 kills to contribute to the team's 36. The Red Devils also recorded seven kills with both Hasler and Macee Murphy recording two.

The Red Devils will play the winner of (2N) Glasgow vs. (2N) Florence-Carlton in the quarterfinals.

