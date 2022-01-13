Watch
Steelers legend Bettis returns to Notre Dame to finish school

GENE J. PUSKAR/AP
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis leaves the field with the game ball after rushing for three touchdowns in a 35-21 win over the Detroit Lions in NFL action Sunday, Jan 1, 2006, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 13:47:10-05

A former NFL player is heading back to school.

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome, 'the Bus' Bettis, left Notre Dame 27 years ago to play in the NFL but promised himself he would return.

Bettis re-enrolled at Notre Dame in 2020.

He posted on Twitter that he was starting his final semester.

Bettis said he is making good on what he always tells his kids that whatever you start, you finish.

Once he graduates, he'll have a bachelor's degree in business.

