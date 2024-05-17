World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested outside PGA Championship, charged with assault of police officer

Scottie Scheffler, who is ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, was arrested by police Friday morning outside the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scheffler faces four criminal counts, including assault of a police officer, criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, according to court records.

Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections Mugshot of golfer Scottie Scheffler.

ESPN first reported that Scheffler had been detained and aired video of him being placed in the back of a police vehicle on Friday morning's "SportsCenter."

Scheffler was set to tee off at 8:48 a.m. Friday, but the PGA Championship was being delayed "due to an accident near the course."

ESPN reported that Scheffler attempted to drive around traffic to enter Valhalla and was told by police to stop. ESPN added that he was then pulled out of the vehicle and handcuffed.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the arrest, said Scheffler asked the reporter for help while he was placed in a police vehicle. An officer in the video can be heard telling a reporter, "Right now, he's going to jail and there ain't nothing you can do about it."

Play was delayed by 80 minutes because of the accident and resumed at 8:35 a.m.

Scheffler, 27, tied for 12th place Thursday after shooting a four-under-par in the first round at the PGA Championship. The tournament is one of golf's four majors.

He won the Masters in April, golf's first major of the year.