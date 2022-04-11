LAST YEAR THE GLACIER TWINS BASEBALL TEAM WAS YOUNG, with only one Super Senior but still made it to the State Championship. The best news about this team? They have returning players who are now one year older. — Last year the Glacier Twins baseball team was young, with only one Super Senior but still made it to the State Championship. The best news about this team? They have returning players who are now one year older.

Senior Mason Peters said, "I am excited, I get to step up and be a leader, and it will be fun."

Senior Hayden Meehan added, "Feel pretty good, like, got more experience and just pretty ready for the season to get going."

Usually, a young team needs a year of growing pains, and six returning players are simply growing and feel good about leading a young team that is growing in experience and confidence.

Head coach Kevin Slaybaugh said, "The championship game, we just didn't play very well. We were flat, and I think that came from the game before when we beat Belgrade in a close game. I think that took a lot out of us. But I think the older guys that we have left are pretty hungry to get back there."

However, with six players returning from last season, that leaves three open positions and bull pin depth open for some of the younger guys coming up. And while Coach Slaybaugh says having a young team can take some time and patience, it can also come with big rewards.

"Just being young, you know, and then knowing the game and what to do when. It will take us a while to get our feet underneath us. But I've coached young teams before, and when they come around, they really come around fast," said Slaybaugh.

So who needs to step this season, to make a championship game appearance yet again?

"We're going to need some catchers and then outfield spots. People need to step up and fill those, but right now, we got guys doing that. So it's going to be good," said Peters

