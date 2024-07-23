Mark your calendars for back-to-school tax-free shopping days in these states

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but back-to-school time is quickly approaching. The lazy days of summer are flying by, and before you know it, the kids will be returning to the classroom. While students are still enjoying the summer break, parents may start to feel some dread at this time of year over the impending back-to-school shopping.

Getting everything your kids need to go back to school can put a serious dent in your budget. In 2024, the National Retail Federation projected back-to-school spending would reach $125.4 billion. Parents with children from kindergarten through grade 12 planned to spend an average of $875 to get what their students needed for the new school year, according to their research, and parents of college-age students planned to spend $1365 on back-to-school shopping.

Fortunately, many states try to help with back-to-school expenses by offering tax-free shopping days. These tax holidays allow people to buy essential back-to-school items such as classroom supplies, computers, clothing and shoes without paying sales tax. This might not sound like much in savings, but it adds up.

Every state has its own tax holiday guidelines and eligible products. We have a quick rundown on the dates along with links for eligible items. That way you can plan your big back-to-school shopping bonanza.

State Tax-Free Holidays

