Suspect in custody after student's body found at University of Georgia

Police have taken a suspect into custody after a woman’s body was found with "visible injuries" on the University of Georgia’s campus Thursday afternoon, school officials said.

The victim has also been identified as 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, a student at the Augusta University College Of Nursing in Athens, Georgia.

UGA Police officers began searching for Riley around noon Thursday after her friend reported the student hadn't returned from a morning run at UGA's intramural fields. Less than an hour later, police found Riley's body in the wooded area behind Lake Herrick, which is located near the intramural fields.

Police reported Riley was "unconscious, not breathing and had visible injuries." Emergency medical responders then determined she was dead before officers found her.

Officials have identified the case as a homicide after the school said yesterday it suspected foul play was involved. Investigators had been thoroughly searching the woods where her body was found and had set up a post at an apartment complex near the area.

Then later Friday, UGA said university police, who are joined by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in the investigation, had taken a suspect into custody.

Though yesterday the school advised students to travel in groups, it also said Friday that there were no indications that the incident was bringing a continued threat to the campus.

A news conference is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. Scripps News will continue to update this story as investigators provide more information.

