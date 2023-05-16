T-Mobile offering customers free MLB.tv subscriptions

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

T-Mobile is taking a big swing to entice new customers to switch to their mobile service and keep current customers happy. The cellular company is teaming up once again with MLB.tv to offer the sports streaming service for free for a limited time. Normally, this package costs $149.99 for the entire season.

Beginning May 23, qualified customers can go to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and select the MLB.tv offer to get the code to access the free subscription. However, customers can only access this deal through July 18, 2023, so you need to act quickly before time runs out.

The new offer is part of a larger sports streaming promotion T-Mobile offers qualifying customers. T-Mobile teamed up with Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the big announcement of the new sports package.

T-Mobile recently announced an extended partnership with MLB.tv that runs through 2028, and to celebrate, the company is once again offering free subscriptions for its qualifying customers. This includes current T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile and Home Internet customers, as well as new customers.

In its announcement, T-Mobile said customers can also “access premium features of the MLB app for the 2023 season at no additional cost.”

What Does The Free MLB.tv Subscription Include?

Once customers sign up for the free MLB. tv subscription, they get access to the streaming service through the 2023 season. This includes streaming out-of-market home and away games, as well as pre-game and post-game shows. In addition, viewers have access to on-demand content such as previous World Series games, documentaries and even old episodes of “This Week in Baseball.”

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

MLB.tv content can be streamed on a variety of smart devices including smartphones and smart devices such as tablets and TVs. This means you can watch from the comfort of your home on the big screen or take your games with you on the go

Games are subject to broadcast blackouts based on Major League Baseball broadcast rules. This means local games and nationally televised games are often not accessible to stream due to broadcast restrictions. For more information, visit the official MLB.tv blackout regulations website.

