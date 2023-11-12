Taylor Swift references Travis Kelce with lyric change during show

Taylor Swift closed out her second show in Buenos Aires, Argentina by changing a line in her song “Karma” to reference the special guest in attendance, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” Swift sang playfully – sending a wave of excitement over the faces of the dancers around her and a shocked smile across Kelce’s face, all captured on video by fans.

Kelce bashfully put his hands over his head in shock as fans erupted into cheers, as seen in the videos circulating social media. He watched the show from a VIP tent alongside Swift’s dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, who playfully tapped Kelce on the shoulder after his daughter sang the line.

After the show, fans captured a video of Swift running backstage into Kelce’s arms to hug and kiss him before they were seen leaving the venue later.

The NFL player flew to Argentina for the concert during the Chiefs’ bye week. People Magazine said the pair were spotted having a date night dinner on Friday at the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires after her show planned for that night had to be rescheduled due to the weather.

All eyes have been on the duo since Swift was first spotted at Kelce’s game with the Chiefs in Missouri back on Sept. 24.

Swift is currently on the Latin American leg of her “Era’s Tour,” with her next stops scheduled in Brazil after her makeup show in Argentina on Sunday night.

