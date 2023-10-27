Tips to keep kids and families safe this Halloween

Before heading out this Halloween, there are some safety concerns you should be aware of.

We talked to an injury prevention coordinator for some tips to keep in mind.

“Yes, it’s a good idea to check your kids' candy, but there are much bigger hazards,” said Melanie Wuzzardo, the injury prevention coordinator at Swedish Medical Center.

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year, according to the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide.

“Make sure that you are highly visible, so even if it’s a dark costume, you can use a flashlight, glow sticks, reflective hang tags or tape or wristbands,” she said.

It’s good to make sure kids are prepared correctly for the weather, but make sure your home is prepared, too.

“Be ready to protect visitors to your house from falling, so make sure you are clearing your pathways and making it really kid-friendly,” Wuzzardo said.

Only visit well-lit homes with a light on, and don’t forget to be on alert for anxious house pets.

“Another thing we want to be mindful of are animals, so yes, wild animals if you live in an area where there are wild animals,” Wuzzardo said.

Safe Kids Worldwide also recommends reminding kids to cross the road at crosswalks or street corners, and to accompany kids under 12.

Another tip, if you’re carving pumpkins, is to use the right type of knife.

“Make sure that it’s not wet or slippery because that's often the cause of the cut,” she said.

Finally, be aware of potential fire hazards.

An average of 9,200 fires were reported to fire departments across the U.S. over the 3-day period around Halloween each year from 2017 to 2019, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Consider glow sticks or battery-powered candles over real ones.

