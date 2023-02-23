Universal to open their third Super Nintendo World at Orlando resort

After years of speculation, Universal Parks & Resorts has finally announced they’ll be opening a Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando Resort, in Florida.

The new location was confirmed by Universal Parks & Resorts chairman and CEO Mark Woodbury during the grand opening celebration of another Super Nintendo World, at Universal Studios Hollywood, in California. Woodbury acknowledged that most people already knew about the new Florida location, calling the news “the worst kept secret in history.”

While we don’t know for sure what the Orlando location will be like, Universal Parks & Resorts has released plenty of information and a video from their brand-new Hollywood location, which opened Feb. 17, so you can get an idea of what to expect.

The park shared a video from last week’s opening day on Facebook:

Universal describes the Hollywood location as “a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity.” California’s Super Nintendo World features a Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, interactive activities, a Toadstool Cafe and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store.

“From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is entirely unlike anything they’ve experienced before,” Universal Parks & Resorts writes in a press release about their Hollywood, California location. “Their journey begins as they enter Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom. Super Nintendo world will sweep guests into the 360-degree world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach where they will become an integral part of their exhilarating universe.”

Here’s an inside look at Super Nintendo World in Hollywood, California:

Super Nintendo World in Orlando will be the third in the world, with the first one in Japan and the second being the newly-opened location in California.

There’s no word yet on when the Nintendo-themed area will open at Universal Orlando Resort, so keep an eye out for more information.

