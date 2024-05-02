Body of fifth missing worker recovered at the Key Bridge collapse site

The body of a fifth missing construction worker was recovered at the Key Bridge collapse site on Wednesday.

He has been identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49. The father of three was from El Salvador and had been in the United States for nearly 20 years.

Unified Command salvage teams found one of the missing construction vehicles and notified state police.

Maryland State Police investigators along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI responded to the scene and recovered Luna Gonzalez's body inside the truck.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police.

Crews previously recovered the bodies of four other workers including Carlos Daniel Hernández, 24; Alejandro Hernandez-Fuentes, 35; Dorlian Ronial Castillo-Cabrera, 26; and Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, 38.

Jose Mynor Lopez remains missing and is presumed dead.

This story was originally published by Siobhan Garrett at Scripps News Baltimore.