Capital Jewish Museum reopens following deadly shooting

The Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., reopened Thursday, one week after a shooting outside its doors left two Israeli Embassy staff members dead.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the tragedy during a reopening ceremony.

"In an instant, a young couple had their lives cut short, two families were left devastated, and the fear and grief, of course, has transcended," Bowser said.

Authorities said Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were exiting the museum on May 21 when they were shot. The two were in a relationship, and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter revealed that Lischinsky had recently purchased an engagement ring.

The man accused of killing the couple was identified as Elias Rodriguez. He was heard shouting "Free Palestine" as he was detained by museum security. Rodriguez has since been charged with multiple crimes, including murder and federal firearms offenses.

Security has been increased at the museum and other Jewish institutions across the city since the attack.

“It is up to us to denounce antisemitism in all forms,” Bowser said.