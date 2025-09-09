Child severely injured in Minnesota school shooting released from hospital

A 12-year-old girl who was severely injured in a mass shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota has been released from the hospital.

Lydia Kaiser was wounded while "protecting her little buddy" during the first Mass of the school year at Annunciation Catholic School, according to a GoFundMe account.

She has been in the hospital for more than a week, undergoing surgery and receiving "constant care."

"She is strong and in good spirits," a statement from Lydia's family says. "She has one more surgery later this month. Please continue to keep her in your prayers."

Two children were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in the Aug. 27 shooting.

RELATED STORY | 'Take meaningful action:' Parents of students killed in Minneapolis church shooting share emotional pleas

Vice President JD Vance met with some of the victims following the shooting, including Lydia's father, Harry, who was in the church during the shooting.

He read a letter in which he called for Vance to use his position to push for meaningful gun control measures.

"We disagree about so many things. We both know both sides, and all the talking points we fall back on," the letter read. "But on just this one issue of gun violence will you please promise me as a father and a Catholic that you will earnestly support the study of what is wrong with our culture that we are the country that has the worst mass shooter problem?"

RELATED STORY | Family of child injured in church shooting asks JD Vance to take action on gun violence

