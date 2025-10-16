John Bolton, former Trump national security advisor, indicted in classified documents case

A federal grand jury has indicted John Bolton on charges related to the unlawful handling of classified materials, a person familiar with the case told The Associated Press.

Bolton, who served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser during his first term, has since become a vocal critic of the former president.

His home was raided in August, and court documents show the FBI seized multiple documents marked secret, confidential, and classified.

According to court records, some of the seized materials included information about weapons of mass destruction.

Bolton is the latest in a series of Trump critics to face criminal charges in recent weeks. Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted in September on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction. About a week later, New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted in a mortgage fraud case.

Officials from the Trump administration have denied that any of the cases are politically motivated. Speaking specifically about the raid on Bolton’s home, Vice President JD Vance previously said there was “no political motivation” behind the investigation.

