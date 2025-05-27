Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested for DUI

Olympic gymnast legend Mary Lou Retton is out on bond after being arrested for driving under the influence.

The 57-year-old was stopped in Marion County, West Virginia, after reports of a person driving erratically. According to the criminal complaint, Retton smelled of alcohol, was slurring her words and failed a field sobriety test. Officers who made the stop also reported seeing a container of wine in the vehicle.

Retton paid a $1,500 bond to secure her release. An attorney for Retton did not comment on the case.

RELATED STORY | <b>Olympian Mary Lou Retton released from hospital, home recovering</b>

The arrest comes more than one year after the gold medalist overcame what she described as a life-threatening battle with a rare form of pneumonia. It required a nearly two-week stay in the intensive care unit. After she was released from the hospital, she continued her recovery for a time at home.

Retton was the first American female gymnast to will the all around at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. She was 16 at the time.