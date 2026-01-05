Teen killed, 3 adults wounded in Denver parking‑lot shooting tied to Maduro celebration

Police in Denver are investigating a fatal teen shooting Saturday night during a parking lot celebration of Nicolás Maduro's capture.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, and three others — all adults — were wounded, one in critical condition, in a shopping center parking lot around 11 p.m. in southeast Denver.

Police said their initial investigation found that an argument followed a large gathering to celebrate Maduro’s capture. They have not released any suspect information.

Officers arrived at the scene and located one injured person, who was transported to a local hospital. After transporting the first injured person, officers learned about three additional victims connected to the incident.

A police spokesperson said, aside from the critical patient, one person is in serious condition, and the third received treatment for a graze wound and was released.

Officers continue to investigate at the scene. The shopping center remains closed to the public as police work to determine what led to the shooting.

