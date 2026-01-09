Pentagon confirms new tanker seizure as part of Venezuela sanctions push

U.S. forces boarded another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, according to the U.S. military on Friday, as the Trump administration continues to target sanctioned tankers traveling to and from Venezuela.

The pre-dawn action was carried out by U.S. Marines and Navy, taking part in the monthslong buildup of forces in the Caribbean, according to U.S. Southern Command, which declared “there is no safe haven for criminals” as it announced the seizure of the vessel called the Olina.

Southern Command posted unclassified footage on social media of a U.S. helicopter landing on the vessel and U.S. personnel conducting a search of the deck.

The Olina is the fifth tanker that has been seized by U.S. forces as part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to control the distribution of Venezuela’s oil products globally following the U.S. ouster of President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid.

A Southern Command spokesperson told The Associated Press that the Navy and Marine Corps forces were supporting the Department of Homeland Security, which was in charge of the operation. The spokesperson wouldn’t answer questions on whether the ship was affiliated with Venezuela or under sanction, deferring those questions to the Justice Department and Homeland Security.

The U.S. Coast Guard declined to comment and told the AP that it was directing all requests for comment to the White House.