Several airports refusing to air Noem's video blaming Democrats for shutdown

Numerous airports across the country are refusing to air a video featuring Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

In the 36-second message, Noem says, "It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe. However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government. And because of this, many of our operations are impacted and most of our TSA employees are working without pay."

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees all New York City-area airports, said it would not air the video, citing “longstanding policies” that bar “politically partisan messages at our facilities.”

Airports in Seattle, Portland and Las Vegas have also reportedly declined to show the video because of its political nature.

The messaging — which blames Democrats for the shutdown — has drawn scrutiny from ethics advocates who say the administration may be violating the Hatch Act. The law prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity in their official capacity.

Despite the criticism, the Department of Homeland Security has continued to display the video at other checkpoints nationwide.

The government shutdown is now nearing its third week as Republicans and Democrats clash over competing funding bills. House Republicans have passed a measure to keep spending levels roughly the same, while Democrats are demanding that any bill include an extension of tax credits to prevent a sharp rise in health care costs next year.