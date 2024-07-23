Secret Service Director Cheatle resigns amid scrutiny after Trump assassination attempt

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday just one day after the agency's leader faced intense questioning from a congressional panel.

Cheatle's resignation also comes a day after Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, motioned to impeach Cheatle. Numerous lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called on Cheatle's resignation on Monday during a tense House Oversight Committee hearing where Cheatle faced scrutiny following the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Cheatle had rejected such calls prior to Tuesday.

Cheatle acknowledged on Monday before the House Oversight Committee that the July 13 incident was the Secret Service's "most significant operational failure" in decades.

“The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders. On July 13, we failed," she added. "As the Director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse. As an agency, we are fully cooperating with the FBI’s investigation, the oversight you have initiated here, and conducting our own internal mission assurance review at my direction. Likewise, we will cooperate with the pending external review and the DHS Office of the Inspector General."

The outrage among lawmakers was bipartisan. Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Rasking, D-Maryland, joined Mace in calling on Cheatle to step down.

The Department of Homeland Security said on Sunday that it would conduct an independent 45-day review of the July 13 incident that left Trump wounded. One Trump supporter was also killed by a gunman, and two others were wounded.

The gunman fired from a rooftop of a nearby building that was just outside of the secured perimeter of the Pennsylvania political rally where Trump was speaking. The shooter was fatally wounded by authorities seconds after he fired at Trump.