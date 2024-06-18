Woman rescued after being trapped in crashed car for nearly 2 days

A woman is recovering after she crashed her car in Arizona and was stranded for nearly two days.

On Saturday morning, deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office were alerted about a crash on Castle Hot Springs Road, about 10 miles north of Arizona's Lake Pleasant.

When YCSO, Morristown Fire, and other emergency crews got to the scene, they located the crash, helped remove a woman, and carried her up to a Department of Public Safety helicopter. The woman was flown to a Phoenix hospital where she is recovering.

During the investigation, authorities learned the female driver crashed about 36 hours before her rescue.

She was dehydrated, but had non-life-threatening injuries, YCSO said. She reportedly survived by consuming a few snacks and water that she had inside her vehicle.

YCSO

Details about how she crashed remain under investigation.

This story was originally published by Hector Gonzalez at Scripps News Phoenix.