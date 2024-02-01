VP Harris talks with Scripps News about protecting abortion access

Vice President Kamala Harris is reaching out to women in blue and red states who are concerned about abortion access.

Harris, who is on a nationwide tour talking with women and health care providers about abortion rights, spoke with Scripps News on Thursday about the importance of these discussions.

"I think it's important for us to agree, one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling women what to do with their body," Harris said. "If they choose, they'll consult with their pastor, their priest or rabbi, their imam, but not the government telling her what to do."

President Joe Biden and Harris have made abortion access a key aspect of their reelection campaign. They have been critical of Republicans who have pushed restrictive abortion laws after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

"In states across our country, laws are being proposed and passed that criminalize doctors and nurses," Harris said.

The vice president's tour has already seen her meet with women in Wisconsin and California. Her next stop will be in Georgia, which has a ban on abortions after six weeks into pregnancy.

"This is about people having the freedom to make the decision that is in their own best interest, because I trust women, and I trust women to know what's in their own best interest, as opposed to the government and some person in some state capitol telling her what's in her best interest," Harris said.

Harris vowed to stand with the people across America who are "continuing to fight for reproductive freedom."

Abortion access is not the only issue the Biden-Harris campaign is addressing on the campaign trail. Immigration is a top concern for many voters. Harris admitted that the "immigration system is broken," but she noted that the administration has offered solutions to fix it.

"We have put in a request for $14 billion to put resources on the border. And instead, we're seeing political games being played with a very important issue," Harris insisted. "And you've heard most recently ... elected leaders in the Republican Party suggesting that they don't want to fix it because they want to run on the issue instead of fixing the issue there."

In addition to abortion and immigration, the administration has been plagued by calls from liberal activists and some in the Democratic Party to push for a cease-fire in Gaza. Harris said she supports Israel's right to defend itself after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, but she noted that how Israel defends itself matters.

"We all want this conflict to end as soon as possible," Harris said. "And we are working around the clock to get to that place, including something I care deeply about from day one, which is creating a path toward a two-state solution.

