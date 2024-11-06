Water main break in Havre

GREAT FALLS — The Public Works Department of the City of Havre says there is a water main break in town.

The break is in the 700 block of 10th Street.

The agency says it may be affecting residences in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th Avenue areas of 10th Street.

Crews are working on getting the repair done and water service restored as quickly as possible.

They ask that people use caution in the areas that crews are working so they can get the repairs done as quickly and safely as possible.

If you have any questions please call 406-265-4941.

