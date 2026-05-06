Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A frosty start turns into a warm spring afternoon

Highs Today
MTN News
Highs Today
Highs Today
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Lewistown 7-day
Glasgow 7-day
Low Temps
689492578_1589557936505806_3609244287454866874_n.jpg
A frosty start turns into a warm spring afternoon- Wednesday,
Posted
and last updated

It's a bitterly cold morning for early May, with temperatures down into the 10s and 20s. Great Falls tied the record low temperature, and Havre set a new record low. Temperatures will rebound quickly into the 60s and 70s under sunny skies.

Low Temps
689492578_1589557936505806_3609244287454866874_n.jpg

Wednesday Morning Forecast:

A frosty start turns into a warm spring afternoon- Wednesday,

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop tonight and continue on and off throughout Thursday, with highs in the 60s to around 70. It dries out for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

Highs Today
Highs Today

The weekend starts off unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and highs in the 60s and low 70s, but Mother's Day looks wonderful with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80.

Great Falls 7-day
Havre 7-day
Helena 7-day
Lewistown 7-day
Glasgow 7-day

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App