It's a bitterly cold morning for early May, with temperatures down into the 10s and 20s. Great Falls tied the record low temperature, and Havre set a new record low. Temperatures will rebound quickly into the 60s and 70s under sunny skies.

MTN News

MTN News

Wednesday Morning Forecast:

A frosty start turns into a warm spring afternoon- Wednesday,

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop tonight and continue on and off throughout Thursday, with highs in the 60s to around 70. It dries out for Friday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s and lower 70s.

MTN News

MTN News

The weekend starts off unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and highs in the 60s and low 70s, but Mother's Day looks wonderful with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News