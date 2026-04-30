Gorgeous spring day

After a stretch of cool, unsettled weather, temperatures warm back above average on Thursday. A warmer, drier pattern looks to carry us through the first week of May.

MTN News

MTN News

Thursday will be a spectacular spring day, with highs in the 60s to around 70°. We’ll close out the week with an early summer feel as temperatures jump into the 70s to near 80°. Light winds and plenty of sunshine will make for fantastic conditions.

MTN News

MTN News

The warmth continues into the weekend, though a few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Most places stay dry, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

We’ll start next week warm and dry as well, with highs in the 60s and 70s on Monday. Another disturbance could bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday, with temperatures cooling back into the 50s and 60s.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News