MTN News

A broad area of cooler air overhead is keeping conditions somewhat active, with another round of scattered showers on Wednesday. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible across southern Montana. Daytime highs get into the 50s to around 60°.

Wednesday Morning Forecast:

Sunshine returns and a warming trend takes hold into the weekend- Wednesday, April 29

MTN News

MTN News

The cooler air exits the region by Thursday and Friday, replaced by a high pressure ridge. That will bring a quick return to beautiful spring weather, with sunshine and highs back into the 60s and 70s.

The first weekend of May looks mostly pleasant, with highs in the 60s to around 70°. A weak disturbance could trigger a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, but Sunday is trending mostly dry outside of a few isolated mountain showers.

MTN News

Warm and dry weather continues into next Monday, but an approaching Pacific system will increase shower and thunderstorm chances by next Tuesday.

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News

MTN News