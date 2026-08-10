A shift in the weather looks to start Wednesday. Here is the current timeline.

GREAT FALLS — Warm, smoky, and dry conditions continue across Helena, Great Falls, and north central Montana through Tuesday before a cooler and more unsettled pattern arrives later this week with increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Hot and dry weather continues across north central Montana as high pressure remains in control. Great Falls, Helena, and surrounding areas can expect above-normal temperatures, hazy skies from regional wildfire smoke, and low afternoon humidity. Elevated fire weather concerns persist, particularly across the plains where dry fuels and occasional wind gusts combine with very dry air.

WEDNESDAY

The pattern begins to shift as an approaching upper-level trough introduces cooler air and increasing moisture. Clouds will gradually increase, and isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorm chances are highest along the Hi-Line, but scattered activity could extend south toward Great Falls and Helena.

THURSDAY

A noticeable cooldown arrives as the trough moves into the region. High temperatures may fall well below seasonal averages, particularly across the plains. Showers become more widespread, and scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout north central Montana. This appears to be one of the wettest days of the forecast period, with some areas potentially receiving beneficial rainfall.

FRIDAY

Cool and unsettled weather continues. Periodic showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible from Helena north through Great Falls and the Hi-Line. Forecast confidence decreases somewhat due to uncertainty in the exact track and strength of the upper-level trough, but most indications support temperatures remaining below normal with at least scattered precipitation.

SATURDAY

Conditions begin to improve as high pressure starts rebuilding across the Northern Rockies. Temperatures trend warmer, although isolated afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms remain possible, especially near higher terrain and across portions of central Montana.

SUNDAY

Warmer temperatures return across Helena, Great Falls, and much of north central Montana. While the overall trend favors drier weather, a southwest flow pattern aloft will keep isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Compared to the latter half of the workweek, the weekend looks warmer with more sunshine and fewer widespread precipitation chances.