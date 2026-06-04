Abundant sunshine and warm temperatures on Friday!

There have been some scattered showers and thunderstorms around today, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance has been working its way through the state. It has also been partly cloudy, mild, and a bit breezy today.

There will continue to be a few showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight, mainly in eastern portions of north-central Montana, as the disturbance departs our area. The skies will also clear out as we go through this evening, with mainly clear skies expected overnight. Lows tonight will be in the 40s in most locations.

Picture perfect weather is expected tomorrow as it is going to be mainly sunny, dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. It will be gusty again tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend will not be as wet as last weekend was, but there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around later Saturday through Sunday. It is also going to be partly cloudy this weekend.The temperatures will cool down some between Saturday and Sunday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as high pressure will briefly be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday and Wednesday as a couple disturbances impact the state. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy on these two days.

Next week will start off mild as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. The temperatures will then cool down for Wednesday as highs are going to be back in the 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.