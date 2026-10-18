Another change in the weather that syncs up with the weekend

GREAT FALLS, mt — A gorgeous mid-October weekend is wrapping up in Great Falls. Overnight, expect clear skies and a chilly drop into the upper 30s, with wind chills dipping to the mid-30s, so grab a jacket if you're heading out after dark.

Monday looks like a real treat, with partly cloudy skies and highs climbing back into the upper 60s, or about 15 degrees above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Tuesday pulls back a bit to the upper 50s before another warm surge mid-week pushes highs near 70 on Wednesday and Thursday, running a remarkable 15 to 16 degrees above normal.

The extended forecast brings a significant pattern change: rain arrives late Thursday night into Friday, with the best chance of measurable precipitation. Friday when a cold front sweeps through and drops highs to around 50, which is right near normal.

Behind that front, the weekend turns noticeably cooler with highs only in the low 40s, about 10 degrees below average, marking a sharp end to this unseasonably warm stretch.