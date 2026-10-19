Good Morning! Today is Monday, October 19, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Beautiful fall weather through Thursday!

Beautiful fall weather is expected through Thursday as an upper-level ridge will be in control of the weather pattern. A strong cold front associated with an upper-level trough will then move through the state Thursday night into Friday, bringing much cooler temperatures, gusty to strong winds, and areas of rain and mountain snow to our area.

Beautiful weather is expected today with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with highs back in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be partly cloudy and dry tomorrow.

On Wednesday, it is going to be mostly sunny and dry. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry, but a few rain showers are possible during the evening around Helena and across western portions of north-central Montana as a cold front approaches our area.

Mild temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday as highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It will be a bit breezy (10-20 mph) in some areas on these two days, but for most, the wind will remain on the lighter side (5-15 mph).

Much cooler temperatures are expected on Friday behind a cold front as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most spots. Widespread gusty to strong winds are also expected on Friday, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. The strongest winds are expected east of I-15. There will also be areas of rain and mountain snow around on Friday and it will be overcast.

This weekend will be chilly, with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Gusty winds will persist on Saturday east of I-15, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. There will then be a little breeze around on Sunday, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be a few rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Have a magnificent Monday and a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis